SC Gov. McMaster tours new community vaccine clinic Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Rock Hill on Friday to tour a new community vaccination clinic.

McMaster said he’s proud of the work that the city has done to get it up and running and even went as far as saying the Rock Hill clinic was one of the models for the rest of the state.

He said South Carolina received 822,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but the state hasn’t administered all of those doses yet and health officials still need to hurry and get more places, like the one in Rock Hill, up and running.

He’s urging the hospitals to operate at warp speed and get the doses used.

Mcmaster made sure to reiterate that although the state has a lot of vaccine doses, it’s still not enough to give everyone right now so the mask-wearing and social distancing must continue.

“It’s going to take a while. We’re fortunate to have vaccines at all just after nine months, ten months. But we have not given out all of the shots that we already have, we have about 80,000 shots sitting on the shelves that have not been given yet. About 273,000 doses have been administered and we have a lot on the shelves,” McMaster said.

At least 500 of those shots were given out on Friday.

Rock Hill Deputy City Manager Jimmy Bagley said they plan to do about 2,000 a week, four days a week with 51 volunteers.

Overnight, the clinic transformed from a hollow area with just tables and chairs to a fully functioning clinic full of South Carolina residents receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

McConnells residents Carol Chantelau and her husband stood in this line for about 15 minutes as they waited to get inside.

“We’re glad that it came about, that we could get it. We’re thankful for this area here the way they’re working it out and everything. And it wasn’t hard with the computer.”

“This was as convenient and as well run as you could possibly imagine,” David Trella said.

Patients were even able to sign up for the second round of the vaccine.

“It inspires a lot of hope, and it gives people a sense of greater security as long as folks are still making smart choices. But it’s a layer of protection that we have not had for almost a year now,” Jackie Concodora said, with Winthrop University Health Services.

Governor McMaster said as time goes on the state will receive more vaccine doses to give out.

“But even when that happens it’s going to take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to get vaccinated,” McMaster said.