SC Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

FILE (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release sent out on Tuesday.

The governor was said to be experiencing mild symptoms, and underwent routine testing due to being in close contact with the virus.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”

The release says the governor has a slight cough and is experiencing mild fatigue.

McMaster is quarantining, as are the staff at the Governor’s residence.

