SC Gov. McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release sent out on Tuesday.
The governor was said to be experiencing mild symptoms, and underwent routine testing due to being in close contact with the virus.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”
The release says the governor has a slight cough and is experiencing mild fatigue.
McMaster is quarantining, as are the staff at the Governor’s residence.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Gordon Hayward to return for Hornets season opener
- FDA clears way for trial of Cleveland Clinic’s groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine
- Gov. Cooper: Change your holiday plans if you haven’t already to help slow spread of COVID-19
- US sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis
- Panthers-Washington game moved to 4:05 p.m. ET