SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, has tested positive for COVID-19.

After taking a precautionary, routine test on Thursday, First Lady Peggy McMaster was notified Friday morning that she has tested positive for the virus. Governor McMaster was also tested Thursday and the results were negative.

The First Lady is not experiencing any symptoms at this time, state officials said.

Following the CDC and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines, the First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for potential symptoms. Accordingly, Governor McMaster will follow official guidelines for “close contacts,” and will quarantine for the recommended seven days while being tested regularly.

The governor will continue working from home until his quarantine period is over.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said Gov. McMaster. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

The Governor and First Lady tested negative on Monday, Dec. 14 prior to attending a White House Christmas event, and on Thursday, Dec. 10 prior to meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

