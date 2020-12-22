SC DHEC reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths Tuesday

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced the latest numbers of confirmed cases and deaths associated with the coronavirus, as well as gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to DHEC, there were 2,055 new confirmed cases of the virus and 15 additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is now 257,340 with 4,602 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (11,356) was 18.1 percent.

1,586 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 344 of those patients are in the ICU with 170 on a ventilator.

A total of 3,370,118 tests have been conducted throughout South Carolina.

“We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health,” according to a DHEC news release. “It’s important to take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind. DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health provide several resources for coping with the prolonged stress of this public health crisis.”

DHEC also announced that the state has received its second shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

This week, health care facilities in South Carolina received another 30,225 doses of the vaccine.

The state received 42,900 doses a week ago.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 19,644 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

