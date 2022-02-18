SC DHEC announces changes in COVID-19 testing, reporting strategy

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials announced changes Friday in their COVID-19 testing and case reporting strategy.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they will begin closing DHEC-managed testing sites beginning March 1.

DHEC said that decreased demand for drive-through PCR testing and availability of rapid at-home tests prompted the changes.

The agency will also stop reporting daily case counts beginning March 15. DHEC said they will continue to report hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

Full list of changes:

March 1-14: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with five or more non-DHEC PCR test providers such as primary care providers, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, mobile providers, etc.

Change the frequency and type of data reporting to once per week rather than every weekday to best track where the virus’ impact is most severe. March 14-April 1: Gradual closure of DHEC-managed vendor testing sites in all counties with 2-4 non-DHEC PCR test providers.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler is expected to hold a briefing with media regarding the changes at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the briefing live right here.