SC DHEC announces 3,599 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths in SC

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – State health officials reported 3,599 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 49 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 261,024 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,651 deaths.

1,671 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 355 of those patients are in the ICU with 142 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (16,330) was 22%

A total of 3,409,193 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

To find a testing site near you click here.

New South Carolina cases by county:

Abbeville County: 9

Aiken County: 143

Allendale County: 0

Anderson County: 162

Bamberg County: 6

Barnwell County: 29

Beaufort County: 96

Berkeley County: 46

Calhoun County: 9

Charleston County: 99

Cherokee County: 53

Chester County: 21

Chesterfield County: 26

Clarendon County: 43

Colleton County: 4

Darlington County: 49

Dillon County: 12

Dorchester County: 52

Edgefield County: 14

Fairfield County: 18

Florence County: 198

Georgetown County: 32

Greenville County: 702

Greenwood County: 39

Hampton County: 4

Horry County: 164

Jasper County: 8

Kershaw County: 53

Lancaster County: 66

Laurens County: 47

Lee County: 15

Lexington County: 203

Marion County: 42

Marlboro County: 11

McCormick County: 8

Newberry County: 20

Oconee County: 65

Orangeburg County: 27

Pickens County: 169

Richland County: 266

Saluda County: 7

Spartanburg County: 287

Sumter County: 69

Union County: 18

Williamsburg County: 15

York County: 173

Latest headlines from FOX 46