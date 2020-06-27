South Carolina reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases

The South Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

1,599 new cases and 15 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. The number of new cases sets a record for a single day in the state. There are now 31,850 confirmed cases and 707 deaths statewide.

908 patients currently remain hospitalized and approximately 389,000 tests have been administered.

On Friday Governor Henry McMaster continued to urge residents to be cautious of the deadly virus. McMaster said there are zero plans on lifting the current restrictions but had no plans on mandating masks, either.

Dr. Linda Bell repeated her concerns and reiterated that South Carolina has become a hot spot. “We don’t have a vaccine yet and there is no cure.”

Florida also set a new record for the amount of daily cases with just shy of 10,000 being reported. Florida now has more than 132,000 confirmed cases.

The number of cases in young people continues to remain steady with 37 percent of cases in ages ranging from 21-40.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,046

Lancaster County – 404

Union County – 73

Greenville County – 4,538

Spartanburg County – 1,427

Cherokee County – 136

Chester County – 161

Chesterfield – 354

Kershaw County – 614

Fairfield County – 279

Newberry County – 190

Laurens County – 371

