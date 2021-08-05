SC Congressman Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. Representative Ralph Norman has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman from South Carolina’s 5th district confirmed Thursday.

“After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman said.

The congressman said he was fully vaccinated and his symptoms are mild.

“To every extent possible, I will continue my work virtually for the next 10 days,” Norman added.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The senator from South Carolina said he tested positive even after being vaccinated. Graham was also intending to quarantine for 10 days and was experiencing flu-like symptoms.