SC approaches 20K COVID-19 cases and 300K tests

The South Carolina Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics Tuesday afternoon.

595 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 19,990 confirmed cases and 607 deaths statewide.

299,033 tests have been performed and 571 patients are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Gov. McMaster said last week that they are seeing ” a whole lotta stupid” when it comes to residents not following recommended guidelines on social distancing.

The Palmetto State reported its highest single-day increase in cases last Friday at 803. Earlier in the week Dr. Linda Bell with the state’s health department said “I’m more concerned than I’ve ever been,” referring to the current circumstances.

The state last week formally extended its state of emergency, allowing more financial resources on the federal level to funnel through.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

Greenville County – 3,072

Spartanburg County – 1,026

York County – 685

Cherokee County – 93

Chester County – 125

Chesterfield – 293

Lancaster County – 259

Union County – 49

Kershaw County – 461

Fairfield County – 232

Newberry County – 108

Laurens County – 171

