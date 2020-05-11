SC announces plans to reopen beauty salons and gyms May 18

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced plans on Monday to reopen cosmetic and beauty salons as well as fitness facilities throughout the Palmetto State in response to easing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Close contact services such as barber shops, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen.

Recreation and athletic facilities can reopen May 18 at 12:01 a.m. That includes fitness centers, public pools, yoga, and spas.

State employees will soon be allowed to return to their offices no later than June 1.

“Hope to be at full speed just as quickly as possible,” Governor McMaster stated during a Monday news conference.

South Carolina began allowing partial dine-in services at restaurants Monday. Businesses and retailers also opened with social distancing restrictions in place.

RELATED: McMaster says state will enter phase 2 of AccelerateSC Monday

State health officials last reported 7,653 confirmed cases and 331 coronavirus related deaths.

RELATED VIDEO:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android