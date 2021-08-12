Rock Hill teacher, heart transplant recipient, waits for FDA approval of vaccine boosters

Coronavirus in South Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill teacher, who is a heart transplant recipient, is waiting for the FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people with compromised immune systems.

The FDA could soon authorize COVID booster shots for certain people with compromised immune systems.

The CDC director said Thursday only a very small group would be eligible, less than 3% of adults, including organ transplant recipients and some cancer patients.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

“It was scary at the time when I was first getting my transplant but it was a blessing in disguise,” said Courtney Waring.

Waring’s heart was failing. She was just 29-years-old when a donor saved her life.

“My transplant means to me a second chance at life, just to do all of the things that I wouldn’t be able to do without having a transplant, and protecting it is my number one priority,” said Waring.

Waring, a teacher at the Rock Hill Virtual Academy, survived childhood cancer.

As a heart transplant recipient, she’s at risk for severe complications if she catches COVID.

“I’ve been in a situation where I have been intubated, I have been on life support after my transplant, up to seven days after my transplant, I know how that feels. I don’t want to put myself back in that predicament, if there’s something there that can protect me, I am all for it,” said Waring.

She didn’t waste any time getting her COVID shots.

She got two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and was fully vaccinated by the end of March, but now she and other organ transplant recipients may need a booster shot.

“This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable who may need an additional dose to enhance their biological responses to the vaccines are better protected against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Waring says she’s willing to do what it takes to protect her gift of life.

“It’s been a blessing. My life is so much better because of it, so I am so grateful for my donor.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories