Recent data show every county in South Carolina at ‘high’ rate of COVID-19 activity in all 3 categories

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Every county in South Carolina is experiencing a high rate of COVID-19 activity as many schools announce a return to virtual learning.

According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control, an updated map on Thursday shows the entire state in a high rate of activity. Three factors are combined to determine the rating: the past two-week incidence rate, the trend in incidence rate, and the two-week percent positive rate.

All forty-six counties rate high in each of the three categories: The incident rate, the trend in the incident rate and the percentage positive. In July and August, counties saw a mix in some of the categories but all three are rated high at this time.

The state education task force, AccelerateED, in July recommended full virtual learning for any school district with a high rate of activity. The task force has not announced a change in that recommendation.

Here are the counties with the highest incident rate per 100,000:

Pickens – 1,3428

Dillon – 1,128

Greenville -1,073

Florence – 1,007

Spartanburg – 951

School districts in the News13 coverage area have been announcing changes: Georgetown County School District will going virtual after winter break; Marion County School District will be entirely virtual through Dec. 22; Florence County school districts 3 and 4 and Marlboro County School District will temporarily teach virtually.

But Gov. McMaster recently has stated his disappointed in public schools for not returning to full, in-person learning for all five days of the week. He warned the consequences of staying virtual or in a hybrid model could be enormous, while pushing for continued mask wearing and social distancing.

Latest headlines from FOX 46