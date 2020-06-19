Promise of no stripping allows N. Myrtle Beach strip club to reopen

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An order closing all strip clubs in South Carolina remains in effect, but Thee Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach reopened Thursday night.

Thee Dollhouse had been closed since coronavirus began to spread through South Carolina because Governor Henry McMaster declared adult entertainment businesses and many others “non-essential.”

The governor’s order remains in place for strip clubs, but McMaster allowed businesses to request “clarification” with the South Carolina Department of Commerce for whether they could reopen. Thee Dollhouse received approval, according to a database entry posted on Wednesday.

“Their specific request for reopening was to only serve food and drink which is allowed at this time, provided the restaurant reopening guidelines are followed,” said Alex Clark, a spokesperson for the Department of Commerce. “Thee Dollhouse indicated they had temporarily suspended their adult entertainment license as a result of being closed for a long period of time.”

Requests to reopen The Treasure Club, another strip club in Myrtle Beach, have been repeatedly rejected.

“The Treasure Club requested special permission to open the entire night club to try and recover from financial losses as a result of being closed so long and to potentially avoid bankruptcy,” Clark said. “Given Treasure Club’s request, they were designated as non-essential and not able to reopen.”

Requests for comment from the owners of Thee Dollhouse and The Treasure Club were not immediately answered.