Nursing home visitations set to resume in South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the resumption of nursing home visitations.

McMaster will be joined by state health leaders for a 2 p.m. update in Columbia.

The state has eased restrictions on social distancing and Fort Mill recently voted to lift the town’s mask mandate. There have been more than 117,000 cases in the Palmetto State and deaths have topped 2,500.

DHEC reported 651 more cases and 12 additional deaths on Monday.

The University of South Carolina suspended six sororities or fraternities, as well 15 students, for violating COVID-19 safety rules, the school announced Monday.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases on campus passed the 500 mark. It also came as some student complained of long lines for testing and as Columbia’s fire chief announced an apartment complex had agreed to limit pool attendance after officials broke up a crowded pool party Saturday.

COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have begun to trend up again after hitting a low in recent weeks. with the seven-day average of new reports back above 900 cases. There’s been a notable spike in new cases in and around Columbia.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

