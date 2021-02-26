‘No longer necessary’: Gov. McMaster to lift ‘last call’ order, large gathering approval process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Friday that he is lifting COVID-19 safety measures related to alcohol sales and mass gatherings on Monday.

The governor said restaurants will be able to resume normal alcohol sales and approval for events involving more than 250 people will no longer be required.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

Officials are still encouraging residents to wear masks and social distance.

South Carolina said that while approval for mass gatherings is no longer mandatory, health officials still recommend following these safety guidelines: