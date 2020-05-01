Myrtle Beach task force releases recommendations for re-opening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Accelerate Myrtle Beach Recovery Task Force released its suggested guidelines for re-opening businesses in the Grand Strand.

Council voted on Thursday to reopen accommodations starting Friday, May 1. Existing reservations can be honored, but no new reservations can be made until May 15.

The five main sectors of tourism-related business are: accommodations, restaurants, attractions, golf courses, and retail outlets. The guidelines are a phased approach for re-opening, including recommendations for social distancing, sanitation, capacity, and enforcement.

“These guidelines provide clarity for business owners who are preparing to reopen in these uncertain times,” President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB (MBACBV) Karen Riordan said. “Long-term recovery from this type of event requires a strategic, phased approach to ensure the safety of employees, customers and residents. These guidelines address those concerns, incorporating guidance from the CDC and other government agencies, national associations, as well as the input of our local business community.”

Golf Course Guidelines

Retail Guidelines

Restaurant Guidelines

Attraction Guidelines

Accommodations Guidelines

