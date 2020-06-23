McMaster announces restaurant safety initiative

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is discussing new safety measures in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Palmetto state on Tuesday.

The news conference is expected to center around a new restaurant safety initiative and the governor will be joined by a slew of hospitality industry leaders.

State health leaders have recently expressed concern over a growing number of cases in young people. 35 percent of cases are now considered to be in people ages 21-40.

