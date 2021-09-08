Lancaster County middle school special education teacher dies from COVID complications

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A middle school teacher with Lancaster County Schools has died from COVID-19 complications, the school district confirmed on Wednesday.

The teacher has not been identified.

Statement from Lancaster County School District:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a South Middle School special education staff member from COVID complications. Counselors are available to students and staff as needed.

The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member’s family during this difficult time.“

As of Sept. 7, 2021, there have been 3,453 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina with a total of 625,786 testing positive since the start of the pandemic. A total of 9,583 people have died from COVID in SC.