Ivermectin clinical trials now open to all South Carolinians, here’s how to sign up

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new clinical trial that’s aimed at testing the effectiveness of three common drugs is now open to all COVID-19 positive South Carolinians.

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are now conducting clinical trials to not only help with the fight against COVID-19, but to settle a few heavily contested questions surrounding the drug Ivermectin.

This is all a part of a nationwide effort called ACTIV-6, which is aimed at discovering new COVID-19 treatments with already existing drugs.

The trial is led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute in North Carolina and covers several states.

Researchers at MUSC are starting the clinical trials by testing three drugs:

Fluticasone, also known as Flonase, a corticosteroid often used for asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that is delivered via inhaler.

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant in pill form.

Ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic infections in both humans and livestock.

The FDA urges against taking Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 but some COVID patients are advocating for the option to take it in hospitals.

Researchers said it’s time to stop fighting each other. This trial will allow them to test the drug in a safe and controlled environment— and get the answers that everyone wants to know.

“As I was telling people, if you don’t believe in Ivermectin— or if you do believe in it— this is your chance to contribute to us understanding whether it works or not,” Dr. Leslie Lenert, director of the Biomedical Informatics Center at MUSC, said.

People interested are required to be over 30 years old, have a positive COVID-19 test in past ten days and have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the past 7 days.

If you meet those requirements you can sign up and be randomly assigned to one of the three treatments or a placebo.

Once you’re accepted into the trial, the central pharmacies mail the study drug and a pulse oximeter to your home.

Then, participants will take the study medication as directed, fill out daily surveys online and respond to phone call questionnaires from Szwast on days 14 and 28.

After 90 days, the participants each receive a $100 Amazon gift card as a thank-you gesture for time and participation in the clinical trial.

Researchers are aiming to enroll around 300 participants. More than 53 South Carolinians have already signed up to participate within the past 10 days.

Researchers believe these trials could make a world of a difference for treating COVID-19 patients in the future and help to discover the truth behind Ivermectin.

Anyone interested in participating in the ACTIV-6 study can call (843)-792-4675 or visit here.