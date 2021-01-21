Harris Teeter cleared to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in SC, NC coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Harris Teeter announced Wednesday that it will soon be giving out coronavirus vaccines at some pharmacies in South Carolina.

According to the super market chain, limited quantities will be available at select locations in South Carolina beginning this week for healthcare workers and seniors 70 years and older.

Appointments can be made here.

Harris Teeter said vaccinations in North Carolina are “coming soon.”

Publix also began administering vaccines in South Carolina and Georgia, including two locations near Charlotte.