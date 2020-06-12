Gov. McMaster declares new State of Emergency; lifts restrictions on bowling alleys, retail capacity restraints

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster declared a new State of Emergency on Friday as new cases of COVID-19 have continued to spike across South Carolina.

In his new executive order, Gov. McMaster lifted restrictions on bowling alleys and retail capacity restraints. Bowling alleys may open immediately.

“South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We also must continue our methodical approach towards getting South Carolinians back to work and businesses contributing to the state’s economy. Businesses simply can’t be closed indefinitely, but they can operate in a safe way with our collective knowledge of the virus.”

The AccelerateSC and DHEC developed specific guidelines for how bowling alleys can safely operate.

These guidelines include, but are not limited to the following:

Bowlers should be spread out on the lanes to ensure that they are 6 feet or more apart. This can be accomplished by either limiting the number of people on one lane at a time and/or having an empty lane in between each active one.

Request that customers bring their own bowling balls and shoes, if they have them.

Clean and disinfect bowling balls and shoes between users.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (bathroom doors, sink handles, chairs, etc.) routinely throughout the day.

Provide hand sanitizer at each lane. Make disinfectant available to customers who want to disinfect their ball and lane.

Disable video games, juke boxes, etc. OR clean and disinfect them between each user.

Additional guidelines for all South Carolina businesses can be found on the AccelerateSC website.