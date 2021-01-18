Former longtime mayor of Myrtle Beach, John Rhodes, dies of COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former longtime mayor of Myrtle Beach, John Rhodes, has died after a battle with COVID-19, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

His death was announced Sunday afternoon. Rhodes was the mayor of Myrtle Beach for 12 years and was first elected in 2005. He also was the executive director of the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament.

Just days ago, his wife asked for prayers saying that her husband was admitted to the COVID unit and was battling the virus.

“Myrtle Beach lost a true icon last night,” Mayor Brenda Bethune told News13. “John had nothing but love for this community and he lived his life to make it better, and he did so with humor and compassion. John was a lifelong friend of my family, especially my dad and brother. I will forever remember his witty humor and happy smile. I have nothing but respect for this great man. Please join me in lifting up his wife and family in heartfelt and sincere prayer.”

The Church of the Messiah also announced Rhodes’ death on Sunday, “O God of grace and glory, we remember before you this day our brother John. We thank you for giving him to us, his family and friends, to know and to love as a companion on our earthly pilgrimage.”

“The City of Myrtle Beach mourns the loss of former Mayor John Rhodes,” read the city’s post on Facebook. “Our hearts, prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Arrangements are incomplete. Stay with News13 for updates.