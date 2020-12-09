First responders, healthcare workers will get vaccine first, South Carolina says

First responders and healthcare workers are among those who will get initial access to vaccines in South Carolina, the state announced on Wednesday.

More specifically, front-line medical personnel, nursing home residents, EMS, fire and law enforcement, and hospice workers will get access first.

Phase 1A of the distribution process will focus on medical workers such as doctors, nurses, and medical students. First responders as well as correctional facility staff will also be part of this phase.

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster alongside Dr. Linda Bell, who has helped spearhead the state’s coronavirus response, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Bell said this past week is the worst the state’s experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. Bell and McMaster have sent conflicting messages on the severity of the Virus.

An emergency vaccine could be approved as early as Thursday, December 10, by the FDA.

South Carolina has experienced a high volume of cases, as have many other states. South Carolina has, for the most part, pulled the plug on social distancing restrictions. The state reported 2,139 more cases and now stands at 223,140 statewide. 4,280 deaths, including 26 on Wednesday, have been reported so far. The infection rate stands at a staggering 20.5%. More than 1,200 patients are currently in the hospital.

McMaster said 200,000-300,000 vaccines will initially be made available.

“This will not be a fast process. Even though the vaccine is coming, we have a long way to go,” said McMaster.

Public schools in South Carolina are allowed to offer full in-person instruction for five days a week currently.

“Closing down is not the answer.”

