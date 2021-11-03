Doctors warn against monoclonal antibody treatments despite SC Gov. McMaster’s encouragement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster posted a video on his social media pages Tuesday encouraging monoclonal antibody treatments.

“While getting vaccinated is the best defense, if you do get it, monoclonal antibody treatments can lower your risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. When Peggy and I got the virus, my doctor said I should take the antibody treatment, so I did. I never had serious symptoms and I think that’s partly due to that treatment.”

But Dr. Arash Poursina of Infectious Disease Specialists of Piedmont says this treatment isn’t FDA approved, and should only be used in case of emergencies.

“Their immunity is not really long-lasting or comprehensive and they certainly don’t do as good a job as the vaccine in preventing the disease,” he told FOX 46 in an interview Tuesday. “Post-exposure prophylactics with these monoclonal antibodies, I’m not saying is a bad thing but it is the second-best thing and we don’t have long-term safety data on many of these monoclonal antibodies right now, and like I said they are not FDA approved,” he said.

Dr. Poursina says those treatments are only for emergency use for high-risk patients with mild symptoms. He describes the monoclonal treatment as someone cooking food for you, and the COVID-19 vaccine as someone giving you the recipe to make it yourself.

“So when you’re actually exposed to COVID, your immunity is ready and you have ready made antibodies to neutralize the virus. That’s why the efficacy of the vaccine far, far exceeds the monoclonal antibodies in prevention of infection, reduction of transmission, reduction of hospitalization, prevention of death and so on and so forth.”

Poursina says one of the problems with the treatment is that you already have COVID and then you go and get the treatment.

“When you receive the monoclonal antibody after you’ve been diagnosed with COVID, chances are that in the beginning, it might actually make you feel worse and you may get even sicker. Their data shows that they reduce hospitalization and death by 70%. What about that 30%? That means 1 out of every 3 patients that gets COVID in spite of getting the monoclonal antibodies ends up dying or being hospitalized with severe disease. There is no comparison,” Dr. Poursina says.