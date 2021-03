COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hold a 45-minute statewide media briefing today to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine rollout efforts.

Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist, and Nick Davidson, Senior Deputy for Public Health will speak at 2 p.m. Friday.

WSPA will stream the briefing.