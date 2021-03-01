DHEC: South Carolina will receive more than 40K Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive more than 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week, according to DHEC.

The first allocation of the newly-approved vaccine will have about 41,000 doses, DHEC said. DHEC is on-boarding additional providers to distribute the vaccine across the state.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that is 85% effective in preventing severe disease.

The White House has said that the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

The U.S. government authorized Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, making it the third to be available in the country following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Both of those vaccines require two doses and need to be shipped frozen. The J&J vaccine can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.

NewsNation, The Associated Press, and Reuters contributed to this report.