DHEC: South Carolina hits pandemic record with 6,319 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has hit a record number of COVID-19 cases, according to information released Friday by the state’s health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 6,319 new, confirmed cases, 2,563 probable cases, 14 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 29,942 new tests reported to the state, 25.6% were positive for the virus.

The previous record occurred on Jan. 6, with 5,712 confirmed cases.

Among those newly reported deaths was the confirmed COVID-19-caused death of a person in Horry County.

The record comes the same day as DHEC moved every county to the “high” incidence rate category, meaning an area had more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

The update brings the state’s totals to 773,597 confirmed cases, 201,723 probable cases, 12,654 confirmed deaths and 1,982 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of Friday, 60.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 51.8% had completed vaccination. About 12.3% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7.3% have completed vaccination.

Hospitalization numbers continue to increase, with the number of COVID-19 patients rising by 54.5% compared to a week ago. There are 25.4% more COVID-19 patients on a ventilator compared to last week, and 19.2% more in intensive care units. The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted is up 87.8% compared to a week ago.