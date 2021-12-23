DHEC reports more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in SC ahead of Christmas Eve

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — DHEC officials reported over two thousand cases today in South Carolina, the highest number since October 1, 2021.

And with Christmas being just two days away, folks in Rock Hill are still out shopping for gifts. Some say the constant increase caused them to rearrange their Christmas plans.

“We had to have smaller gatherings and cancel a lot of the other gatherings, so I don’t know exactly what we’re going to do anymore,” says Helen Nguyen. She says she had a busy week before the case spiked.

“Also shopping wise, I do more like online shopping, then like going out shopping and doing all that fun stuff,” her cousin Mira Nguyen said.

They planned to spend time with friends and family, but the spike in COVID cases made them rethink their weekend.

“I just feel like a lot of people are getting it and they don’t know, if you’re sick just stay home,” Mira Nuyen said.

Governor Henry McMaster says despite the rise, he’s not leaning towards a shutdown.

“We’re not going to shut anything down. We can deal with this. We know it’s a dangerous virus. We have vaccines and all kinds of ways to protect ourselves. I just urge everyone to be very careful and have a Merry Christmas,” he said.

Regardless of the different kinds of protection, Rock Hill resident Shermiko McCullough says she plans to be in her house on Christmas.

“Yeah, I am kinda scared even though I am vaccinated. It did kind of save me, ’cause I do like being in the house though,” McCullough said.

DHEC says you should not attend any social gathering when you are sick with any contagious illness, this includes COVID-19, stomach virus, flu, a cold, because you could risk infecting others.