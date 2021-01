WATCH THE DHEC BRIEFING BY CLICKING HERE.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials will be holding a virtual news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine roll out efforts.

DHEC’s Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler and DHEC’s Immunizations Director Stephen White are expected to speak at 1 p.m.

7 News plans to live stream the event. Check back for updates.