SC sees 2nd highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

799 more cases and one additional death are being reported since yesterday. There are now 18,795 confirmed cases and 600 related deaths statewide.

More than 286,000 tests have been performed and 521 patients remain hospitalized.

The latest numbers come afer a week where state health leaders expressed major concern over the rising trend in daily cases they are seeing, highlighting Greenville, South Carolina, as a hot spot.

“I am more concerned than I have ever been,” South Carolina Department of Health’s Dr. Linda Bell said last week referencing the alarming increase in daily cases statewide.

