A staggering 74 more deaths reported on Saturday in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

1,368 more cases and 74 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 74,674 confirmed cases and 1,412 related deaths statewide.

The White House is implementing a new federal reporting system and South Carolina health leaders say that during this transition there will be some inconsistencies in the reporting on how many patients are currently in the hospital. At last report there were over 1,600.

Earlier this week teachers in Fort Mill voiced concerns over the planned re-opening of schools this fall. The state will allow a full five days of in-person learning, if parents choose to do so.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,781

Lancaster County – 875

Union County – 262

Greenville County – 9,248

Spartanburg County – 3,402

Cherokee County – 465

Chester County – 436

Chesterfield – 606

Kershaw County – 1,109

Fairfield County – 468

Newberry County – 653

Laurens County – 1,089

