Daily Covid-19 statistics in SC

The South Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

An opinion article was published in the Washington Post this weekend titles “Stay away from South Carolina.” The Palmetto State also reported its first child Virus-related death. Not many details were released other than the child was under the age of five. State leaders have raised concerns over a consistent increase in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.

A record number of cases and hospitalizations were reported on Saturday with 2,240 cases and 1,396 hospitalizations.

Last week Governor Henry McMaster banned the sale of alcohol as South Carolina restaurants and bars. The order went into effect yesterday.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,570

Lancaster County – 562

Union County – 120

Greenville County – 6,059

Spartanburg County – 2,008

Cherokee County – 204

Chester County – 234

Chesterfield – 407

Kershaw County – 790

Fairfield County – 318

Newberry County – 336

Laurens County – 625

