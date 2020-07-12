Daily Covid-19 statistics in SC

The South Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
An opinion article was published in the Washington Post this weekend titles “Stay away from South Carolina.” The Palmetto State also reported its first child Virus-related death. Not many details were released other than the child was under the age of five. State leaders have raised concerns over a consistent increase in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.
A record number of cases and hospitalizations were reported on Saturday with 2,240 cases and 1,396 hospitalizations.
Last week Governor Henry McMaster banned the sale of alcohol as South Carolina restaurants and bars. The order went into effect yesterday.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 1,570
- Lancaster County – 562
- Union County – 120
- Greenville County – 6,059
- Spartanburg County – 2,008
- Cherokee County – 204
- Chester County – 234
- Chesterfield – 407
- Kershaw County – 790
- Fairfield County – 318
- Newberry County – 336
- Laurens County – 625
