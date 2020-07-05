SC sets another record for hospitalizations

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.
1,463 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 44,717 confirmed cases and 813 related deaths statewide.
A record 1,251 patients are currently in the hospital and nearly half a million tests have been administered so far. The previous record was set on Saturday (1,190).
Last week Governor Henry McMaster said there could be legal consequences for those who do not obey the Palmetto State’s social distancing guidelines and that offenders could be prosecuted to the fullest extent.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 1,481
- Lancaster County – 543
- Union County – 102
- Greenville County – 5,855
- Spartanburg County – 1,891
- Cherokee County – 185
- Chester County – 225
- Chesterfield – 393
- Kershaw County – 760
- Fairfield County – 312
- Newberry County – 298
- Laurens County – 589
