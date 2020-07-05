SC sets another record for hospitalizations

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

1,463 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 44,717 confirmed cases and 813 related deaths statewide.

A record 1,251 patients are currently in the hospital and nearly half a million tests have been administered so far. The previous record was set on Saturday (1,190).

Last week Governor Henry McMaster said there could be legal consequences for those who do not obey the Palmetto State’s social distancing guidelines and that offenders could be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,481

Lancaster County – 543

Union County – 102

Greenville County – 5,855

Spartanburg County – 1,891

Cherokee County – 185

Chester County – 225

Chesterfield – 393

Kershaw County – 760

Fairfield County – 312

Newberry County – 298

Laurens County – 589

