South Carolina reports a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

The South Carolina Department of Public Health reported its latest coronavirus statistics Saturday morning.

1,836 more cases and 19 related deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 43,260 confirmed cases and 806 related deaths statewide.

A record 1,190 patients are currently hospitalized with the previous high 1,160, which was reported on Wednesday. More than 463,000 tests have been administered.

South Carolina has recently seen an uptick in cases among young people. Currently, 38 percent of the Palmetto State’s cases are in patients ages 21-40.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,455

Lancaster County – 536

Union County – 101

Greenville County – 5,687

Spartanburg County – 1,834

Cherokee County – 180

Chester County – 221

Chesterfield – 389

Kershaw County – 737

Fairfield County – 310

Newberry County – 291

Laurens County – 564

