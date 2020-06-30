South Carolina reports a record 1,741 new daily cases, 17 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics Tuesday afternoon.
1,741 new daily cases and 17 additional deaths are being reported in South Carolina since yesterday. there are now 36,297 confirmed cases and 735 deaths statewide.
More than 420,000 tests have been administered and 1,021 patients are currently hospitalized, down slightly from Monday’s record number of 1,032.
38 percent of cases are in people ages 21-40.
Governor Henry McMaster stated last week that as of right now he has no intention of lifting restrictions further. Currently dine-in services and fitness centers as well as beauty salons are open with social distancing guidelines supposed to be in place.
Last week South Carolina announced that restaurants will receive a ‘seal of approval’ that will identify whether or not they’ve met the criteria. “If they don’t have it, go somewhere else,” McMaster stated.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 1,203
- Lancaster County – 465
- Union County – 90
- Greenville County – 5,001
- Spartanburg County – 1,608
- Cherokee County – 154
- Chester County – 184
- Chesterfield – 366
- Kershaw County – 664
- Fairfield County – 298
- Newberry County – 252
- Laurens County – 470
