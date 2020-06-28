South Carolina reports 5th straight of 1,000+ new cases

The South Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,366 additional cases and 5 more deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 33,221 confirmed cases and 712 related deaths statewide.

37 percent of the cases are within people ages 21-40.

Nearly 400,000 tests have been administered and 954 patients remain hospitalized.

The numbers come a day after the state set a record for single day cases with nearly 1,600.

Governor Henry McMaster made it clear this week in a news conference that he has no intention of reopening the economy any further until they are able to slow the spread. Most recently the Palmetto State has seen an increase in cases among younger adults.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,094

Lancaster County – 411

Union County – 73

Greenville County – 4,733

Spartanburg County – 1,470

Cherokee County – 142

Chester County – 170

Chesterfield – 359

Kershaw County – 627

Fairfield County – 280

Newberry County – 221

Laurens County – 406

