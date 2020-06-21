SC continues to see uptick in cases in young people

The South Carolina Public Health Department announced its latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.
907 more cases and nine additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 24,661 cases and 653 deaths statewide.
This is just the fourth time the state has reported daily case numbers over 900 and a day after the state set a new high for daily cases.
State health leaders have expressed concern in an uptick in cases in young people. Currently, the median age range is 42, and the highest number of cases are ages 21-30, at 18%.
337,469 tests have been performed and there are 692 patients currently hospitalized.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 813
- Lancaster County – 322
- Union County – 58
- Greenville County – 3,670
- Spartanburg County – 1,200
- Cherokee County – 106
- Chester County – 138
- Chesterfield – 311
- Kershaw County – 531
- Fairfield County – 257
- Newberry County – 132
- Laurens County – 237
