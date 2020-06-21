SC continues to see uptick in cases in young people

Coronavirus in world. Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Concept of coronavirus.

The South Carolina Public Health Department announced its latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

907 more cases and nine additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 24,661 cases and 653 deaths statewide.

This is just the fourth time the state has reported daily case numbers over 900 and a day after the state set a new high for daily cases.

State health leaders have expressed concern in an uptick in cases in young people. Currently, the median age range is 42, and the highest number of cases are ages 21-30, at 18%.

337,469 tests have been performed and there are 692 patients currently hospitalized.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 813

Lancaster County – 322

Union County – 58

Greenville County – 3,670

Spartanburg County – 1,200

Cherokee County – 106

Chester County – 138

Chesterfield – 311

Kershaw County – 531

Fairfield County – 257

Newberry County – 132

Laurens County – 237

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android