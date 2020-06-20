South Carolina sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases

The South Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics Saturday afternoon.

1,157 new cases and 5 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 23,756 confirmed cases and 644 deaths. This is the second day in a row the department has reported 1,000-plus new cases.

673 people are currently hospitalized statewide and 330,424 tests have been performed.

South Carolina has become one of the most severely impacted states with a rate of 600-plus cases per 100,000 residents. There are 5.2 million people in South Carolina.

Cases among young adults in South Carolina are continuing to see an increase with 33% of cases in patients ages 21-40.

Dr. Linda Bell, who is leading the state’s charge against the pandemic, expressed sincere concern last week saying she is “more concerned now than I’ve ever been” as the numbers continue to rise. Greenville has become a focal point with a significant spike in cases.

