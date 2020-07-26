South Carolina adds 25 more deaths and 1,100+ cases since yesterday

The South Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,170 new cases and 25 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 80,856 confirmed cases and 1,436 related deaths statewide.

Nearly 8,000 additional tests had been administered in the last 24 hours.

The state reported a disturbing 74 more deaths on Saturday alone.

The White House is implementing a new federal reporting system and South Carolina health leaders say that during this transition there will be some inconsistencies in the reporting on how many patients are currently in the hospital. At last report there were over 1,600.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,805

Lancaster County – 901

Union County – 270

Greenville County – 9,343

Spartanburg County – 3,429

Cherokee County – 474

Chester County – 454

Chesterfield – 612

Kershaw County – 1,127

Fairfield County – 473

Newberry County – 660

Laurens County – 1,105

