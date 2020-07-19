South Carolina has record number of new COVID-19 cases Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

State health officials said 2,335 more cases along with 19 additional deaths are being reported since Saturday. There are now 69,765 confirmed cases and 1,138 deaths statewide. The previous record was reported last week (2,246).

The South Carolina health department said one of the major labs supplying hospitalization data is having a glitch in their computing system so for the second straight day, they are unable to report patients in the hospital.

Last week state leaders announced that parents will be afforded the option of sending their children back to school for a full five days per week for in-person learning if they so choose.

Gov. McMaster also restricted alcohol services past 11 p.m. due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,384

Lancaster County – 745

Union County – 198

Greenville County – 8,396

Spartanburg County – 3,038

Cherokee County – 330

Chester County – 356

Chesterfield – 520

Kershaw County – 983

Fairfield County – 424

Newberry County – 537

Laurens County – 919

