Coronavirus in SC: Record number of patients in the hospital

The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

934 additional deaths and 19 more deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 47,214 confirmed cases and 838 related deaths statewide.

A record 1,324 patients are currently in the hospital. This is the fourth consecutive day the record has been broken.

This is the first time in 14 days the Palmetto State has reported daily cases under 1,000.

On Monday Fort Mill and Rock Hill both passed mask mandates. Residents will be required to wear masks when in public and are unable to social distance.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 1,570

Lancaster County – 562

Union County – 120

Greenville County – 6,059

Spartanburg County – 2,008

Cherokee County – 204

Chester County – 234

Chesterfield – 407

Kershaw County – 790

Fairfield County – 318

Newberry County – 336

Laurens County – 625

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android