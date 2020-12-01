Coronavirus in SC: Infection rate remains at a staggering 17.6%

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
Despite a slight dip from Monday, the infection rate remains at a staggering 17.6%. To put that in perspective, North Carolina’s rate hasn’t gone above 10.2 and New York City hasn’t gone past 5%.
1,297 more cases were reported in the Palmetto State since yesterday. There are now 205,004 confirmed cases and 4,091 related deaths statewide.
980 patients are currently in the hospital.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 9,926
- Lancaster County – 3,559
- Union County – 1,072
- Greenville County – 24,219
- Spartanburg County – 12,628
- Cherokee County – 2,142
- Chester County – 1,764
- Chesterfield – 1,059
- Kershaw County – 2,975
- Fairfield County – 1,051
- Newberry County – 2,127
- Laurens County – 2,512
