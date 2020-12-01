Coronavirus in SC: Infection rate remains at a staggering 17.6%

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Despite a slight dip from Monday, the infection rate remains at a staggering 17.6%. To put that in perspective, North Carolina’s rate hasn’t gone above 10.2 and New York City hasn’t gone past 5%.

1,297 more cases were reported in the Palmetto State since yesterday. There are now 205,004 confirmed cases and 4,091 related deaths statewide.

980 patients are currently in the hospital.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 9,926

Lancaster County – 3,559

Union County – 1,072

Greenville County – 24,219

Spartanburg County – 12,628

Cherokee County – 2,142

Chester County – 1,764

Chesterfield – 1,059

Kershaw County – 2,975

Fairfield County – 1,051

Newberry County – 2,127

Laurens County – 2,512

