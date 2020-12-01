Coronavirus in SC: Infection rate remains at a staggering 17.6%

Coronavirus in South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Despite a slight dip from Monday, the infection rate remains at a staggering 17.6%. To put that in perspective, North Carolina’s rate hasn’t gone above 10.2 and New York City hasn’t gone past 5%.

1,297 more cases were reported in the Palmetto State since yesterday. There are now 205,004 confirmed cases and 4,091 related deaths statewide.

980 patients are currently in the hospital.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

  • York County – 9,926
  • Lancaster County – 3,559
  • Union County – 1,072
  • Greenville County – 24,219
  • Spartanburg County – 12,628
  • Cherokee County – 2,142
  • Chester County – 1,764
  • Chesterfield – 1,059
  • Kershaw County – 2,975
  • Fairfield County – 1,051
  • Newberry County – 2,127
  • Laurens County – 2,512

