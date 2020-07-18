Coronavirus in SC: Slight drop in week-over-week cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday afternoon.

1,481 more cases to go with 39 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now more than 67,000 confirmed cases and over 1,100 related deaths statewide.

Over 610,000 tests have been administered so far. 9,400 cases were reported this week, down from last week’s 11,700.

A technical glitch between the health department and one of the state’s large laboratories is causing a delay in reporting the new number of hospitalizations. On Friday the state reported that 1,964 patients were currently in the hospital.

Governor Henry McMaster said this week that, come fall, parents will have the option of sending their children to school for a full five days per week if they so choose.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,226

Lancaster County – 721

Union County – 190

Greenville County – 8,203

Spartanburg County – 2,947

Cherokee County – 314

Chester County – 345

Chesterfield – 496

Kershaw County – 946

Fairfield County – 417

Newberry County – 517

Laurens County – 903

