Coronavirus in SC: 600+ new cases. Here’s a county-by-county- breakdown in our viewing area

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

603 additional cases and 10 more deaths are being reported in the Palmetto State since yesterday. there are now 122,944 confirmed cases and 2,008 related deaths statewide.

The state’s positive test percentage remains high at 12.6.

Health experts have warned of a possible spike in cases as residents take vacations to crowded beaches and students return to schools.

State health officials have said that the virus’ progression has been slowing significantly in areas with face mask requirements and where residents are practicing social distancing.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 4,503

Lancaster County – 1,767

Union County – 486

Greenville County – 12,589

Spartanburg County – 5,579

Cherokee County – 901

Chester County – 932

Chesterfield – 1,059

Kershaw County – 1,702

Fairfield County – 680

Newberry County – 1,021

Laurens County – 1,535

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

