Coronavirus in SC: Daily cases surpass 4K for just 2nd time; infection rate soars to 33%

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

The infection rate is nearly double what it was this time last month, currently standing at a staggering 33%.

4,219 more cases are being reported since yesterday. there are now 283,424 confirmed cases statewide. That is just the second time the PAlmetto State has reported over 4,000 daily cases since the pandemic began. The highest ever reported was 4,417 on Christmas.

Just under 5,000 related deaths have been recorded. 1,994 patients are currently in the hospital with the Virus.

The U.S. surpassed two million cases this week as Americans began receiving $600 stimulus checks as part of a stimulus relief aid bill that was passed last week in Washington.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 14,581

Lancaster County – 4,937

Union County – 1,413

Greenville County – 37,379

Spartanburg County – 18,355

Cherokee County – 2,963

Chester County – 2,203

Chesterfield – 1,936

Kershaw County – 3,557

Fairfield County – 1,291

Newberry County – 2,512

Laurens County – 3,567

