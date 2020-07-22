Coronavirus in SC: 39 related deaths reported Wednesday. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced the latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,654 more cases and 39 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 74,761 confirmed cases and 1,203 related deaths statewide.

1,607 patients are currently in the hospital. Approximately 660,000 tests have been administered so far.

On Tuesday Governor Henry McMaster hosted Vice President Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma to discuss the re-opening of schools and emphasize the importance of in-person learning.

South Carolina has banned alcohol sales at restaurants indefinitely.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 2,561

Lancaster County – 806

Union County – 238

Greenville County – 8,820

Spartanburg County – 3,249

Cherokee County – 376

Chester County – 395

Chesterfield – 565

Kershaw County – 1,053

Fairfield County – 452

Newberry County – 607

Laurens County – 998

