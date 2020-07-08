Coronavirus in SC: 38 more deaths, hospitalizations sets another record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
State health officials said 1,537 more cases and 38 additional deaths are being reported since Tuesday. There are now 48,770 confirmed cases and 876 related deaths statewide.
The state has set a record for the fourth straight day for current people in the hospital with 1,404.
Nearly 500,000 tests have been administered.
The Palmetto State has reported 1,000-plus new cases 14 out of the last 15 days.
On Monday, Fort Mill and Rock Hill both passed mask mandates. Residents will be required to wear masks when in public and are unable to social distance.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 1,615
- Lancaster County – 567
- Union County – 127
- Greenville County – 6,227
- Spartanburg County – 2,082
- Cherokee County – 216
- Chester County – 239
- Chesterfield – 421
- Kershaw County – 799
- Fairfield County – 324
- Newberry County – 344
- Laurens County – 625
For more information, please click here.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
RELATED VIDEO: