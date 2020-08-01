Coronavirus in SC: 35 more deaths and nearly 1,500 new cases. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The South Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
1,491 new cases and 35 more deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 90,076 confirmed cases and 1,683 related deaths statewide. 1,453 patients are currently in the hospital, 359 of those are in the ICU, and 235 are on ventilators.
Governor McMaster announced this week that effective Monday, no business will need to remain closed. McMaster also issued an order requiring the use of face masks in restaurants and government centers.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 3,119
- Lancaster County – 1,017
- Union County – 332
- Greenville County – 10,116
- Spartanburg County – 3,697
- Cherokee County – 544
- Chester County – 545
- Chesterfield – 687
- Kershaw County – 1,236
- Fairfield County – 525
- Newberry County – 757
- Laurens County – 1,202
