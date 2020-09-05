Coronavirus in SC: 918 more cases today. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown in our viewing area

The South Carolina Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

918 more cases and 32 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday in the Palmetto State. There are now 122,313 confirmed cases and 2,738 related deaths statewide.

Just over 7,000 tests were administered in the last 24 hours raising the tally to 1.05 million tests. The percentage of positive tests is 12.7. Currently there are 845 patients in the hospital.

This week Gov. Henry McMaster announced the easing on restrictions at nursing homes. Visitations will be allowed to resume, however, all residents and staff must be tested first. No more than two people will be allowed per resident and the visit can be one hour in length, and visitors must be 12 years of age or older.

County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:

York County – 4,470

Lancaster County – 1,747

Union County – 486

Greenville County – 12,524

Spartanburg County – 5,540

Cherokee County – 899

Chester County – 927

Chesterfield – 1,055

Kershaw County – 1,697

Fairfield County – 680

Newberry County – 1,021

Laurens County – 1,531

