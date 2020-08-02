Coronavirus in SC: 27 more deaths on Sunday. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The South Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus numbers Sunday.
1,110 more cases and 27 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 91,257 cases and 1,709 related deaths statewide.
Over 777,000 tests have been administered so far with more than 7,000 reported since yesterday. Over 130 mobile testing clinics have been set up throughout the Palmetto State.
Hospitalizations dipped slightly since yesterday to 1,427 currently in the hospital.
County-by-county breakdown of cases in the FOX 46 viewing area:
- York County – 3,154
- Lancaster County – 1,041
- Union County – 334
- Greenville County – 10,188
- Spartanburg County – 3,738
- Cherokee County – 546
- Chester County – 561
- Chesterfield – 695
- Kershaw County – 1,253
- Fairfield County – 530
- Newberry County – 772
- Laurens County – 1,218
